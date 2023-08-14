While the number of those who annually attend Oelwein’s Italian Heritage Day has recently diminished, the occasion remains of vital importance to a number of long-time Oelwein residents, including Anne Russo-Strawn, whose connections to Italy played a defining role in her family life and upbringing.
“My mom and dad came from Italy,” Russo-Strawn explained. “So did my grandma.
“We just had clean living,” she continued, recalling her childhood and the household her parents created for their family. “They were very religious. We went to church every Sunday. Now we go Saturday night. It was a different time then.”
As a first-generation Italian American and life-long resident of Oelwein, Russo-Strawn, now in her 90s, boasts an indelible connection to the city’s celebration of its Italian heritage, indicating that she has been attending the event “Ever since they’ve had it,” which dates to the 1950s.
Over the years, her commitment to attending the occasion has not diminished, as she noted the day’s still-crucial nature to her.
“It’s very important,” she explained, while speaking with the Daily Register at Saturday’s gathering. “If I had to drag myself here, I would come. It means a lot to me.”
That significance, she said, stems in part from the event’s ability to bring families together, as she noted that her daughter, her daughter’s husband, and niece would all be joining her at Saturday’s festivities. Beyond its capacity to strengthen and highlight these family bonds, however, Russo-Strawn also indicated she was looking forward to seeing others, as well, those she might have encountered only rarely over the past year.
“I want to see some of the people that I haven’t seen for a while, you know, like since last year,” she described. “And, of course, every year, it dwindles down, because, I’m in my 90s, and a lot of these people are, too. So, it’s hard for them to travel if they are older.”
That uncertainty coincides with changes, Russo-Strawn noted, ones reflective of the ever-tenuous and fleeting nature of such tradition-rich gatherings, especially as time moves along.
“Other years,” she recalled, “we’ve always had a lady that came from Colorado that brought all the baked stuff, the baked goods. She used to sit and she had a whole table set up and you could buy whatever you wanted. I miss that this year.”
Regardless of such changes—or the passage of time, itself—Russo-Strawn’s passion for both her family’s heritage and her city remain unabated.
“I love our town,” she concluded.