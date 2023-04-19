“The weather turned nice, and everybody’s got the itch,” said Oelwein Corner Market & Greenhouse employee Destiny DeHaven. That “itch” she is referring to is gardening, sprucing up and decorating spaces both inside and outside of homes.
The popular Corner Market at 5851 Palace Rd., two miles north of Oelwein on Highways 150/3, just began its 29th season of serving customers throughout northeast Iowa and beyond. DeHaven said if it’s been a while since your last visit to Corner Market, you may wish to plan a stop there soon.
“We have so many new and changing items, and with eight greenhouses there are so many possibilities for gardens, landscaping or just brightening up a corner of the porch,” she said.
When thinking about home renovation projects, especially outdoors, sometimes just a change in a flower garden or landscaping can make all the difference. If you have trouble deciding what to do, browse through Corner Market’s selection of fountains, shrubs, landscaping rock or various wood chip colors, and live plants.
Liven up the patio with a new wind chime, Adirondack furniture, benches or colorful flowerpots. In addition to making your own selections, Corner Market also offers landscaping services to help you create the perfectly groomed look around your home.
An enclosed front porch can become an enchanting hideaway or welcoming extra space with a piece from the Indonesian sea glass collection of nature’s own driftwood, sea glass and rocks in muted and earthy colors. Lumiz indoor/outdoor battery-operated hanging lanterns can be used in any space, anywhere, and feature remote operation and timer.
Corner Market & Greenhouse began in Oelwein shortly after Paul and Linda Manske purchased the 35 acres of ground north of town in 1993, which they had been renting and raising produce on since moving from La Crosse, Wisconsin in 1989. During those first years, as a family with their sons Bryon and Travis, they raised produce and sold to several regional markets – La Crosse, Dubuque, Waterloo (three times each week) and Evansdale.
After purchasing the first 35 acres, they started the business with the goal of cutting down the amount of time on the road and bringing the customers to them. Three years later, in 1996, a neighboring 35 acres was purchased, and the Manskes discontinued doing farmer’s markets and went into wholesaling. Their first greenhouse was built that year.
Steadily growing over the years, the Manskes started with 1,500 sq. feet and are now at 28,260 sq. feet of production space. Their eight greenhouses will soon see another expansion.
A devastating fire on April 9, 2004, caused the loss of equipment, in addition to the main building, and the family decided to discontinue growing produce. Since then, all of their produce is purchased from local growers. The new building put up after the blaze was much larger and enabled the Manskes to expand retail lines providing “Big City Variety with Small Town Hospitality.”
Catering to the midwest’s changing seasons, Corner Market & Greenhouse offers perennials, shrubs and trees through the summer, along with their landscaping services. A huge fall decorative season takes over from Labor Day to Thanksgiving, with their Christmas Open House the Friday, Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving. A day or two before Christmas marks the end of their annual season.
The Manskes get a short break until mid-February when planting season begins again in the greenhouses. The business re-opens to the public around the end of March each year. Along with their Oelwein market and greenhouses, sons Bryon and Travis also wholesale to 18 Fareway stores in the state, where they are currently busy setting up greenhouses.
The knowledgeable staff at Corner Market can help you select the perfect items to add new color and character in and around your home. The business is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.