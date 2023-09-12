Sept. 14, 1936 – June 15, 2023
CEDAR RAPIDS — Jack “Jerry” Dyball, 86, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Scott Nelson, where he had lived for the past seven years.
He was born Sept. 14, 1936, in Westgate, the son of Jack and Evelyn (Fox) Dyball. As a young boy, he enjoyed hunting and spending time with his uncle Sheldon Fox who helped Jerry develop his wit and sense of humor.
Jerry graduated from Maynard High School and enlisted in the Air Force in Sioux City, following graduation. During his military service, he married Jeanette Baker on June 27, 1959.
The family eventually moved to Cedar Rapids, where Jerry worked 26 years for Dr C.R. Kitchen in Lindale Mall. Jerry was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs. The time he spent with his grandson, Jack, was very special to him. Together they loved to fish, including participating in many Fish-O-Ramas.
Left to cherish Jack’s memory are his daughters, Kelly (Joel) Walden, Jacqueline Dyball (Clementa Luna), Laura (Herman) Lux, Sandra (Scott) Nelson, Scharey (Jeff) Bennett; seven grandchildren: Jennifer Walden, Matthew Walden, Alexander Luna, Brandon Lux, Zachary Lux, Brianne Bennett and Jack Nelson.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alan “Bud” of California; and a sister, Sharon McBride of Eldora.
Jerry was well known for his sense of humor which he kept his entire life. He also had an extremely kind nature. He will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Inurnment will be open to the public, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at Greenwood Cemetery, Westgate, with fellowship immediately following.