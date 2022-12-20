Dec. 18, 2022
INDEPENDENCE — Jack T. Umhoefer, 78, of Independence, died on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
Dec. 18, 2022
INDEPENDENCE — Jack T. Umhoefer, 78, of Independence, died on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
He was born on July 1, 1944, in Waterloo, to John Jr. and Lucille Margaret (Norton) Umhoefer. During the Vietnam War he served in the U.S. Army.
His body was cremated, and no services are planned at this time. His remains will be buried in Wilson Cemetery in Independence. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com. White Funeral Home of Independence is handling arrangements.
