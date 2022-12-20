Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Dec. 18, 2022

INDEPENDENCE — Jack T. Umhoefer, 78, of Independence, died on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.

Tags

Trending Food Videos