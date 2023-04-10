The Oelwein School Board has approved its collective bargaining agreement as ratified by the Oelwein Support Staff Association for what Superintendent Josh Ehn termed a “historic” 6.05% total package increase, and a non-unionized salary group total package 4.59% increase, year over year.
Separately, the district announced promotions from within of Jamie Jacobs to Wings Park Elementary principal, and Derek Kuennen, who will take on Jacobs’ former activities director role in addition to the assistant high school principal position he has held for a year.
Confirmation of these administrative changes was borne out in the non-union contract list in board documents. Both wage groups were approved on April 3.
“We are excited to announce that our own Derek Kuennen and Jamie Jacobs will have new positions next year,” the Oelwein Schools website said. “Derek will be OHS’s assistant principal and activities director, and Jamie will be our Wings Park and Little Husky principal. Congrats to both!”
The non-union contract list approved April 3 for next budget year includes hiring Jacobs, the current activities director, as elementary principal, at $114,000, and shifting the activities director role from Jacobs to Kuennen, who will also continue as assistant high school principal, at $100,000.
The size of the non-union group was up by one administrator this year, Ehn said.
“That will be minus one next year,” Ehn said. “Plus, we had the reorganization that we went through in January.”
“As a group, it’s a 4.59% increase year over year from this group last year to this year. That is commensurate with what the teachers got, trying to be competitive, inflation and those kinds of things,” Ehn said.
“This group will be 2% more efficient next year than it was this year, in terms of overall cost to the district. That ties into all the things that we’ve talked about with reorganization,” he said.
SUPPORT STAFF INCREASE
All classifications in the support group bargaining unit will receive an increase of 75 cents per hour for the 2023-24 contract year. Parties agree to renegotiate base wages each year the contract is in effect, currently through June 30, 2025.
“Happy to report, we got a settlement we think is pretty historic, in trying to stay active in the employment market and keep up with our employment competitors in our local labor shed,” Ehn said in recommending approval.
The non-unionized group of salaries was a 4.59% package increase year over year.
ABOUT THE ADMINISTRATORS
Jamie Harrings (now Jacobs) started with the district July 1, 2021, as assistant high school principal and activities director. She had served as an activities director for the Waterloo School District, and had directed band at Wapsie Valley.
She received her master’s degree in educational leadership from Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska, and a teaching degree from Wartburg College in Waverly.
Kuennen, who had taught science in the district, served as interim high school principal officially from July 1 to Oct. 1. Principal Tim Hadley was on Iowa Army National Guard duty from June 1 to Oct. 1.
Although district records show Kuennen officially started with the Oelwein School District in 2016-2017, Kuennen has told the Daily Register he spent his first year or so teaching here as a long-term sub, since spring term 2015, per archives.
Kuennen has a master’s degree in geoscience and is working toward an advanced studies certificate (ASC) in principalship in education at the University of Northern Iowa, which he said will be completed by the end of May.