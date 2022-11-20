Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Homes plans new facility south of town

Paul Schmitz at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Homes in Oelwein is announcing the start of planning for a new funeral home facility on Highway 150 near the south edge of Oelwein. This facility will serve Oelwein and the surrounding areas.

The plan is for the building to be ground level and it will serve as the main office for the funeral home business. The current Oelwein location will remain open for visitations and funerals after the new facility is operational.

