Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Homes plans new facility south of town

Paul Schmitz at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Homes in Oelwein is announcing the start of planning for a new funeral home facility on Highway 150 near the south edge of Oelwein. This facility will serve Oelwein and the surrounding areas.
The plan is for the building to be ground level and it will serve as the main office for the funeral home business. The current Oelwein location will remain open for visitations and funerals after the new facility is operational.
The new facility will be built on 22 acres of farm ground to the north of Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. The site will allow for adequate room for funeral facilities, parking and expansion of the cemetery. The new facility will include space for visitations, funerals, memorial services, receptions and funeral dinners.
There will also be a monument display for their 20-year-old monument business on the property. “These facilities will provide the
convenience to the families that we serve of having everything in one place: the visitation, funeral, cemetery and reception,” Schmitz said.
“With the uncertainty of our current economy, we are starting to investigate the availability of contractors and materials. We have already started working with the Iowa Department of Transportation, Iowa Department of Natural Resources as well as local officials.,” he continued, adding, “We would like to move forward as soon as possible; the groundbreaking date will be announced later.”
Todd Beatty of Arlington has been hired as the general contractor for the project. Todd has an extensive background as a carpenter and in general construction. He was the finish carpenter for the new Arlington funeral home project that was completed in 2019.
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Homes currently has funeral homes in Oelwein, Maynard and Arlington. Floral Hills Memorial Gardens was purchased by the business in 2004, adding a funeral home and cemetery to the business. The Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Homes, serving the Winthrop and Lamont areas, were merged with the business in 2020.
The staff of the business includes funeral directors, Paul Schmitz, Scott Fink and Greg Fawcett. Johnathan Fawcett is currently attending mortuary school to obtain his funeral director’s license. The office staff are Nicole Reising and Mischelle Fink. Additional support staff are Connie Fawcett, Jim Loughren, Ron Goodell, Dennis Pixler, Steve Bradley, Dan Sperfslage, Troy Kueker, Danielle Beatty, Brenda Kaltenbach, Anita Mars, Todd Beatty, Terry Evans, Dean Hamann and Tammi Fink.