Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Homes of Oelwein-Maynard-Arlington, Floral Hills Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home of Hazleton and Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Homes of Winthrop-Lamont received the Iowa Award of Funeral Service Excellence at the Iowa Funeral Directors Annual Convention held in May at Altoona.
The staff includes licensed funeral directors, Paul Schmitz, Greg Fawcett and Scott Fink. Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Homes includes support staff, Connie Fawcett, Johnathan Fawcett, Jim Loughren and Dan Sperfslage. Johnathan is currently completing his educational requirements to become a licensed funeral director through a program with Des Moines Area Community College and working at the funeral homes.
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Homes includes support staff of Nicole Reising, Mischelle Fink, Ron Goodell, Dennis Pixler, Steve Bradley, Dan Sperfslage, Troy Kueker, Anita Mars, Danielle Beatty, Tammi Fink, Brenda Kaltenbach and Rich Glass.
Floral Hills Memorial Gardens support staff are Johnathan Fawcett, Terry Evans and Dean Hamann.
This award recognizes a funeral home’s exemplary service to the communities that it serves. Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Homes was one of 10 funeral homes out of the 425 funeral homes throughout the state to receive the award. It is the fifth time the funeral home has been recognized by its peers for this achievement.
This year’s annual IFDA Convention featured highly regarded local and national funeral service speakers who presented current information on bereavement education, business and management practices, regulatory updates, and technical skills and training. Annually, Iowa funeral directors have the opportunity to gather to receive and exchange information so they may return home with new ideas that will allow them to better serve the families in their communities.