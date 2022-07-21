Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

From left, Paul Fouts, Iowa Funeral Director Association President, presents the Iowa Award of Funeral Service Excellence to Paul Schmitz, Connie Fawcett and Greg Fawcett of Jamison-Schmitz and Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Homes at the Iowa Funeral Directors Association Convention.

Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Homes of Oelwein-Maynard-Arlington, Floral Hills Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home of Hazleton and Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Homes of Winthrop-Lamont received the Iowa Award of Funeral Service Excellence at the Iowa Funeral Directors Annual Convention held in May at Altoona.

The staff includes licensed funeral directors, Paul Schmitz, Greg Fawcett and Scott Fink. Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Homes includes support staff, Connie Fawcett, Johnathan Fawcett, Jim Loughren and Dan Sperfslage. Johnathan is currently completing his educational requirements to become a licensed funeral director through a program with Des Moines Area Community College and working at the funeral homes.

