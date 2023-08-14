Aug. 11, 2023
POSTVILLE — Janet Jane Benson, 80 of Postville passed away Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at her home in Postville.
Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at St. Bridgett Catholic Church in Postville with Rev. Martin Coolidge as the celebrant. There will be a time for visitation from 10 – 11 a.m. before mass time at the church on Wednesday.
Inurnment will be held at a later date.
Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation of Postville is assisting the family with arrangements.