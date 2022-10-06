Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The art of watercolor

Janice Minton poses with some of her favorite watercolor creations at the program she gave to MacDowell Club.

 Lynnette Rochford photo

Oelwein MacDowell Club met Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the home of Heather Bradley. Janice Minton presented the program for the evening. She explained how she started creating watercolor pictures several years ago after receiving a kit for Christmas.

She illustrated the techniques used to develop pictures to contrast lighter and darker areas for the works of art. Patterns can be used as a beginning, or they can be done without a basic sketch. The pictures can be very detailed or simple depending on how the watercolors are layered and how vivid she wishes the colors to be.

Tags

Trending Food Videos