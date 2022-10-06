Oelwein MacDowell Club met Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the home of Heather Bradley. Janice Minton presented the program for the evening. She explained how she started creating watercolor pictures several years ago after receiving a kit for Christmas.
She illustrated the techniques used to develop pictures to contrast lighter and darker areas for the works of art. Patterns can be used as a beginning, or they can be done without a basic sketch. The pictures can be very detailed or simple depending on how the watercolors are layered and how vivid she wishes the colors to be.
Her favorite themes are birds, flowers, and different seasons of the year and she showed many of her creations as well as recommending her favorite watercolor paper, markers and pencils. Her advice for anyone wishing to take up the craft was very helpful for beginners wanting to try the art form.
Following the program Lynnette Rochford, acting president, conducted the business meeting.
A thank you was read from Beth Kerr for the carnation presented to her at the last meeting for being a longtime member.
Upcoming events at the Williams Center were outlined by Linda Murphy. The Williams Center will present “Collision of Rhythm” on Oct. 22. The first high school vocal concert under the direction of Darcy Fuelling including performances from her four choir groups will be Tuesday, Oct. 18. The middle school honor choir members will have a performance on Oct. 25 at Wapsie Valley School. “Mash” will be the high school play in November.
Following the business meeting hostesses Heather Bradley, Betty Blunt, and Debbie Vogel served refreshments for the evening. The next meeting will be on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Oelwein Public Library. Suzie Kennedy will present the program “Creating Fall Decorations.” Hostesses are Carol Tousley, Tera Sperfslage, Beth Kerr and Carol Piper.