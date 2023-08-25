As the Oelwein Farmers Market continues its current season serving those from around the community, it recently hosted a couple of first-timers to its Friday morning gathering, including Missy Steil, one of the city’s residents.
“This is the first time I’ve ever been here,” Steil related.
Her initial visit to the market was prompted by her fondness for one item in particular, she noted.
“Janny’s sweet corn,” she said, in identifying her motive for coming out that morning. “Last year, we bought it from them; it was very good, so this year, we came back and bought another five dozen.
“(Last year) I bought it when they were selling it in Maynard,” she added.
Far from ordinary, Janny’s corn boasts an exceptional level of goodness, Steil described, though its superior quality has not been accompanied by a correspondingly exorbitant cost.
“They just have really good sweet corn, and their prices are right,” she noted. “Very good quality corn. It is my favorite.”
As it turned out, on that Friday, not only was Steil making her first appearance at the market, so, too, was the target of her affections, as it also marked the debut for Janny’s at the local event.
“This is our first time at the farmer’s market,” affirmed Jody Rhoades and Ariel Endsley of Janny’s Gardens, who were serving Steil and their other loyal patrons.
In explaining what might instill their corn with such attractive qualities, Endsley identified the spirit behind its provision as the primary determinant.
“It’s hand-picked with love,” she revealed. “We really care about feeding people with the best product we can provide.”
Janny’s delectable corn, meanwhile, is grown at the family farm in Maynard, which has been in operation for 75 years, Endsley also noted. Making their product even more exclusive, added Rhoades, “Janny’s Gardens does not sell at the grocery store.”
Those first market visits for both Janny’s and Steil also coincided with the conclusion of National Farmers Market Week earlier this month, a fact that prompted Steil to share her thoughts on the general concept’s value and utility.
“I love farmer’s markets,” she said, “so I think it’s good for Oelwein. It brings people out.
“Farmers markets help local people, and that’s what it is all about,” she continued, in extolling their virtues.
“I think it’s great for the local community,” added Hazleton’s Molly Thompson, who, like Steil, was also in line for Janny’s. “I think it brings people in. It helps local people.”
And though her desire for Janny’s peerless sweet corn was the impetus for this first trip to Oelwein’s market, that initial exposure would not remain an isolated case, Steil said.
“As often as I can,” she concluded, “yes, I will be back.”