I hope the I.R.S. audits Trump’s income tax returns for the years he paid little or no income tax. I knew he was hiding something that he didn’t want the public to know.
Regarding the article “Possible gun deer season coming in January” published in the Dec. 29 Daily Register, Iowa lawmakers know where their election funding and votes come from, and they don’t come from the animal rights activists or the places and people concerned about safety, so they just give the hunters whatever they want. Now they can use assault rifles and up to .50 caliber.