AMES — Jason Henderson has been appointed vice president of Iowa State University’s Extension and Outreach programs. According to information on the Fayette County Extension Facebook page, Dr. Henderson grew up near Arlington and is excited to be returning to his home state.
Henderson, who currently serves as director of extension and senior associate dean for faculty development in the Purdue University College of Agriculture, as well as assistant vice provost for engagement, will join Iowa State on April 3, 2023. He succeeds John Lawrence, who announced his plans to retire in spring 2023.
“Jason Henderson brings a wealth of experience to Iowa State University, both as an agricultural economist and an academic leader,” said President Wendy Wintersteen. “He was raised on a family dairy farm in northeast Iowa. He understands the needs of Iowa’s rural communities and the critical role extension and outreach plays in their vitality and success.”
Henderson holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Central College in Pella and master’s and Ph.D. degrees in agricultural economics from Purdue University. He served in several positions at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, including vice president and Omaha branch executive, before joining Purdue in 2013 as extension director, associate dean, and assistant vice provost of engagement.
A nationally recognized expert in agricultural and rural issues, Henderson has published more than 80 research articles in academic and Federal Reserve publications on topics such as land values, entrepreneurship, e-commerce in agricultural industries, changing demographics in rural America, and value-added food manufacturing.
“Leading Iowa State’s extension and outreach programs is a tremendous and humbling opportunity,” Henderson said. “As a native Iowan, I am excited for this opportunity to serve my home state, and to work with our team of faculty, staff, and county leaders to maintain a strong Iowa.”
In making the announcement, Senior Vice President and Provost Jonathan Wickert praised Lawrence for his performance in the role, and thanked members of the search committee for their thoughtful consideration of candidates.