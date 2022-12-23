Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

AMES — Jason Henderson has been appointed vice president of Iowa State University’s Extension and Outreach programs. According to information on the Fayette County Extension Facebook page, Dr. Henderson grew up near Arlington and is excited to be returning to his home state.

Henderson, who currently serves as director of extension and senior associate dean for faculty development in the Purdue University College of Agriculture, as well as assistant vice provost for engagement, will join Iowa State on April 3, 2023. He succeeds John Lawrence, who announced his plans to retire in spring 2023.

