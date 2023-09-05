Sept. 1, 2023
MARQUETTE — Jason John Winter, 49, of Marquette, formerly of New Hampton, passed away on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at the Crossing Rivers Health Medical Center in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, Sept. 7, at St. Mary Catholic Church in McGregor, from 2 – 8 p.m., Public Rosary at 1:30 p.m., and Sharing of Memories at 6 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Sept. 8, at 10:30 a.m. at the MFL MarMac High School Gymnasium in Monona, with a Eulogy starting at 10 a.m. The Rev. Martin Coolidge will be the celebrant.
Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in McGregor, with Full Law Enforcement Honors, then a luncheon.
Memorials may be directed to the family for a scholarship in memory of Jason.
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Monona is in charge of arrangements.