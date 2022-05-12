Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

May 10, 2022

Jason P. Flynn, 49, of Oelwein, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at his home. Services are pending at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.

