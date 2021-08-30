June 28, 1938 — Aug. 27, 2021
INDEPENDENCE — Jeanice K. Shafer, 83, of Independence, died on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at her home in Independence. She was born June 28, 1938, near Eldora to John and Edith (Cross) Janssen.
Marriage: Sept. 17, 1960, to William Shafer (d. 2019) in Preston, Minnesota.
Survivors: two daughters, Deborah (Larry) Beeghly of Conrad and Marilyn (Bill) Crow of Winthrop, a son, John (Terri) of Vinton, a daughter-in-law, eight grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and three special cousins.
Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at the Union Church in Quasqueton, with Rev. Kevin Jennings officiating. Burial will be in Wilson Cemetery in Independence. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30, at the White Funeral Home in Independence.