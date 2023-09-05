Nov. 18, 1943 – Sept. 3, 2023
FAIRBANK — Jerome Herbert Shannon, 79, of Fairbank passed away Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at MercyOne Hospital in Oelwein. Jerry was born Nov. 18, 1943, on the family farm in rural Fairbank. He attended and graduated from Immaculate Conception Catholic School in Fairbank and was a lifetime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic church. Jerry married Holly Wilcox June 1, 1968, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Strawberry Point. Together they first made their home in Oran and later bought and moved out to the family farm where Jerry spent the rest of his life. He was a lifetime farmer raising row crops and hogs, horses and various other animals. Jerry especially loved horses and enjoyed going to the Waverly Horse Auction whenever he could convince Holly to come along. Besides farming Jerry also worked at Speedy Manufacturing in Oelwein for a number of years and then at Clay Manufacturing in Cedar Falls. He belonged to the Fairbank Knights of Columbus and was faithful about attending meetings and helping with the various fundraisers. Jerry always had a friendly smile and always enjoyed visiting with friends and family. Above all Jerry loved spending time with his family, especially those grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Holly; one son, Rick Shannon of Fairbank; one daughter, Sherry (John) Wiley of Elkader; three granddaughters: Kaitlyn, Alivia, and Shannon; one sister, Janice (Ralph) Stanek; two sisters-in-law: Janice Wuebben and Joan Walz, along with many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded by his parents, Herbert and Mary Shannon; one son, Mike Shannon; one brother, Charles Shannon and his wife, Rose; one sister, Karen Grantham and her husband, Robert.
Visitation will be 3 – 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 with a KC rosary at 7 p.m. at Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fairbank.
Interment will be at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery following Mass.
Lunch will be served following the Mass at the Parish Center.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Online condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net.