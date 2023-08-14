June 15, 1948 – Aug. 11, 2023
HAWKEYE — Jerry L. Petsche, 75, of Hawkeye passed away peacefully on Aug. 11, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. His visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19, at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Maynard from 9 a.m. to noon; a Military Honor Guard Tribute will be held at noon. Following, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Maynard Community Hall.
Jerry was born on June 15, 1948, in Guttenberg to Charmion (Kellogg) and Arthur Petsche. After leaving school at a young age, he farmed for neighbors and family friends to help support his family. On April 10, 1968, he was drafted into the Army, serving one deployment in Vietnam during a two-year enlistment. After his service with the Army, he worked for the railroad and, also, built fences for many years. He enjoyed attending auctions and never met a stranger; he could talk for hours with anyone. He was especially known for extending a helping hand to any veteran he met. The pride and joy of his world were his children and grandchildren. He often took them on trips to Pizza Ranch, the Amish country or shopping trips to spoil the grandchildren.
Those left to cherish Jerry’s memory are his daughter, Tricia (Casey) Wells, and their twin daughters, Grandpa’s little angels, Jayden and Delaney; sons, Travis, and his children Daytan and Phinox; Kennen (Cyndi); Shaun, and his children Mariah, Shaun and Farrah; bonus-daughters, Tammy, and her children Ashley, Quentin, and Jenna; Tonia (Carl), and her daughters Darrian and Devyn; bonus-son Cory, and his children Mason, Ryan, Arica, and Destiny; many great-grandchildren; siblings Art (Wila), twin brother Gary (Joyce), Dan, Tom (Kathy), Trish, Randy, William, Cindy, Jim, and sister-in-law Teresa; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loved ones.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Mary Ann and Judy, and brothers Rick and John.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Veterans Affairs Hospital and Hospice of Mercy for the special care given to Jerry in his final weeks. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to either of these two organizations.
Condolences may be left online at www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries.