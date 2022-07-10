JESUP — Clinging to a 1-run lead with two runners on base and no outs, New Hampton’s pitcher was not going to give Nate Cagley anything good to hit.
The senior J-Hawk was served up five outside pitches. After taking a swing at one, he accepted the walk to load the bases for sophomore Jack Miller. The shortstop promptly dropped a line drive into left field to score Brevin Dahl and Brody Clark-Hurlburt.
Jesup went on to win the Class 2A District 7 championship by that 2-1 score on its home field Saturday night after Cagley returned to the mound and slammed the door on the Chickasaws.
It took Cagley six pitches to get three lazy fly ball outs in the top of the sixth. The game ended on one last fly ball in the seventh, but that was after a not-so-common double play. Miller gobbled up a ground ball on the outfield grass, threw to first for the force. Senior first baseman Carson Lienau then fired over to third where sophomore Cale Schissel tagged out the runner.
“Happily to say, I had a great defense behind me,” Cagley said, adding that while relying on them he was also trying to keep New Hampton off balance.
“Curveball was working real well today,” he said. “I was getting out front with that, popping it up; was locating fastballs pretty well too.”
Jesup head coach Bruce Wall said Cagley has been very efficient on the mound for the last two years.
“He does a good job on the mound. He throws a minimum number of pitches most nights,” Wall said. “He’s effective. He’s around the strike zone and a lot of people don’t get good solid hits off him. And when you’ve got the lead he bears down even more. He kept us in in all game .. the one run that they got was not an earned run.
The J-Hawks threatened in the first inning, loading the bases with their first three hitters, but failed to score. Then in the fourth, New Hampton benefited from some Jesup fielding errors to get its run.
“I have to give all our guys credit because it’s real easy in these district games when you get down to kind of get tight and nervous, but they kept with the game plan and kept battling and got those two runs that we needed,” Wall said. “Nate then shut them down the rest of the way. So I’m very proud of those kids.”
Cagley struck out thee batters, game up one hit and walked no one in seven innings of work.
Dahl, Lienau and Schissel each singled in the game.
Cagley and and Clark-Hurlburt each had two singles.
Sophomore catcher Kile Bucknell threw out one runner attempting to steal second.
UP NEXT
Jesup will play 2A District 8 champion Beckman Catholic at 7 p.m. Tuesday, in the Substate 4 title game in Independence