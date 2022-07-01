Jesup Farmers Days, themed “A Zoo for You,” will get going Thursdsay, July 7 through Sunday, July 10, with a list of free entertainment each afternoon, highlighted below, along with activities for all ages. Check-in for the open Domestic Arts show starts Wednesday, July 6.
Thursday night’s headlining music will be Noah and the Hitchhikers at 9 p.m., preceded by the kids’ parade at 6:30 p.m. and Prince and Princess contest about 7 p.m., all free.
Friday night music options — also free — are, on Sixth Street, a square dance from 6-8 p.m. in memory of Jerry Amfahr. The Park Pavilion will host — free — the Buck Hollow Band from 4-6 p.m., a Dolly Parton Tribute from 6-9 p.m., then The Detour Band featuring Danny Roberts from 9 p.m. until closing.
Saturday entertainment highlights — also free — begin with the 72nd Great Farmers Day Parade at 10 a.m.
The Bruce Bearinger Band will play from 2-4 p.m. at the Gazebo Steve Brown Arts Center. Noa Marting Gymnastics will perform at 6:30 p.m. on Sixth Street.
The Park Pavilion will host more free entertainment — Bosco and Indee City Band at 11:30 a.m., the Iowa State Fair Talent Show at 1:30 p.m., a Garth Brooks Tribute from 4-6 p.m., Bill Chrastil variety music from 6:30-8:30 p.m. after the parade winners announcement, and the Ethan Bell Band from 9 p.m. to close.
If you miss Bill Chrastil for the gymnastics show on Saturday, he will return Sunday at 2 p.m. to host the Community Gospel Hour and Ice Cream Social in the Park Pavilion.
SCHEDULE
Thursday, July 7 – ‘bargain night’
Jesup Chamber of Commerce free pork burgers, chips and drink, 11:30 a.m., East Park, free.
St. Louis Petting Zoo, 6-10 p.m., West Park, free.
Hatchet throwing, 6-10 p.m., Sixth Street, free.
State Historical Society of Iowa’s mobile museum 6-10 p.m., Sixth Street, free.
Carnival Rides, 6-10 p.m., Young Street, $25 wristbands, by Evans United Show.
Fire Department cookout, from 6 p.m., Beer Garden at Young and Main
Fabulous Faces by Becky Webb, from 6 p.m., free.
Bingo, 6-10 p.m., Knights of Columbus
Line up for children’s parade, 6:15 p.m., Methodist Church, free.
Children’s parade begins, 6:30 p.m., free.
Welcome by Mayor Chris Even, 7 p.m., Park Pavilion, free.
Prince and Princess Contest, 7:05 p.m., Park Pavilion
Boy Scouts Eating Contest, 8:30 p.m., Park Pavilion, free.
Noah & the Hitchhikers Music, 9 p.m., Park Pavilion, free.
Special bargains from food vendors.
Friday, July 8
Carnival Rides, 1-10 p.m., Young Street, $25 wrist bands, Evans United Show
St. Louis Petting Zoo, 1-10 p.m., West Park, free.
State Historical Society of Iowa’s mobile museum, 1-10 p.m., Sixth Street, free.
Hatchet Throwing, 6-10 p.m., Sixth Street, free.
Fancy Hat Check-In, 1 p.m., Park Pavilion, free.
Fancy Hat Show, 1:15 p.m., Park Pavilion, free.
Absolute Science Show for Kids, 2 p.m., Park Pavilion, free.
Eric Michael Magic Show, 3 p.m., Park Pavilion, free.
Fabulous Faces by Becky Webb, 3 p.m., free.
Buck Hollow Band, 4-6 p.m., Park Pavilion, free.
Big Bang Bubbles! Family Fun with Bubbles, 4 p.m., West Park, free.
Bingo, 4-10 p.m., Knights of Columbus
Children’s Games, 6 p.m., Young and Fifth, free.
Square Dance, 6-8 p.m., Sixth Street, in memory of Jerry Amfahr, free.
Dolly Parton Tribute, 6-9 p.m., Park Pavilion, free.
The Detour Band – Danny Roberts, 9 p.m. on, Park Pavilion, free.
Saturday, July 9
5K Run/Walk — Packet pickup, 6:30-7:15 a.m., Young and Main, 7:30 a.m. start.
Parade lineup, 7:30 a.m., Jesup Community School, free.
72nd Great Farmers Day Parade, 10 a.m., free.
Fabulous Faces by Becky Webb, 11 a.m., free.
Carnival Rides 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Young Street, $25 wrist bands, by Evans United Show.
St. Louis Petting Zoo, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., West Park, free.
Hatchet Throwing 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sixth Street, free.
State Historical Society of Iowa’s mobile museum, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sixth Street, free.
Domestic Arts Show, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., City Hall lower level, handicap accessible, free.
Bosco & Indee City Band, 11:30 a.m., Park Pavilion, free.
Dirt Diamond Diva’s Bags Tournament, noon, Beer Garden.
Bingo, noon-10 p.m., Knights of Columbus.
Iowa State Fair Talent Show, 1:30 p.m., Park Pavilion, free.
Bruce Bearinger Band, 2-4 p.m., Gazebo – Steve Brown Arts Center, free.
Children’s Tractor Pull — Registration, 3 p.m., Sixth Street, 3:30 p.m. start, free.
Domestic Art Show Adult Entries pick-up prizes, 3:30-4 p.m., City Hall lower level, free.
Garth Brooks Tribute, 4-6 p.m., Park Pavilion, free.
Announcement of parade winners, 6:30 p.m., Park Pavilion, free.
Noa Marting Gymnastics, 6:30 p.m., Sixth Street, free.
Bill Chrastil variety music, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Park Pavilion, free.
Ethan Bell Band live music, 9 p.m. on, Park Pavilion, free.
Sunday, July 10
Community Gospel Hour & Ice Cream Social with Bill Chrastil, 2 p.m., Park Pavilion, free.
Check for updates at www.jesupfarmersday.org.