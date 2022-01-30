JESUP — After the first quarter of Friday’s girls basketball game in Jesup, only one basket separated two-win Oelwein from the conference-leading J-Hawks.
Then home team clamped down on its full-court defense, disrupting passes and scoring on the run. The Huskies scored no more than five points a quarter the rest of the game. Jesup had a monster third quarter putting up 27 points.
Jesup (12-3) defeated Oelwein (2-15) behind three double-digit scoring performances. Ninth-grade guard Peyton Bose led with 15 followed by 12 from junior forward Laney Pilcher and 11 by sophomore guard Adrianna Boulden.
Senior guard Malayna Kiel led Oelwein with nine points followed by sophomore forward Natalie Crandall with six, sophomore guard Alexa Berryman with five and sophomore forward Rachel Rulapaugh with three.
Jesup Boys win 9th
Jesup (11-5) scored more than 20 points in each quarter against visiting Oelwein (1-15), on the way to a 96-60 win. The Huskies did that only once.
Senior Carson Lienau led the J-Hawks with 31 points. He also had six rebounds, one block and one steal. Sophomore Jack Miller added 16 and senior Parker McHone had 15.
Junior Brevin Dahl led Jesup with nine rebounds.McHone led with seven steals.
Senior Cole Hamilton was Oelwein’s top scorer with 22. He also had five rebounds and one block.
Freshman Conall Sauser added 15 points, followed by sophomore Garet Kiel with nine, Junior Carter Jeanes with eight, Junior Carson Cox with four and sophomore Ethan Detemmerman with two.
Cox and Jeanes and sophomore Terick Pryor also had five rebounds apiece. Jeanes had two steals.
UP NEXT: The Oelwein girls will host Sumner-Fredericksburg (13-4) at 6:15 p.m. Monday. The boys and girls will host Wapsie Valley on Tuesday, with the first game at 6:15 p.m.