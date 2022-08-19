Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The popular B & B Farm Store, Inc., of Jesup, had its warehouse and grain dealer licenses suspended on Friday by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. A cornerstone of business at B & B Farm Store is providing quality feed for dogs, horses, pigs, cattle, goats, and poultry.

As a result of Friday’s action, the farm store cannot operate as a warehouse operator or grain dealer within Iowa until further order of the Department. The store must also surrender any warehouse and grain dealer certificates.

Tags

Trending Food Videos