The popular B & B Farm Store, Inc., of Jesup, had its warehouse and grain dealer licenses suspended on Friday by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. A cornerstone of business at B & B Farm Store is providing quality feed for dogs, horses, pigs, cattle, goats, and poultry.
As a result of Friday’s action, the farm store cannot operate as a warehouse operator or grain dealer within Iowa until further order of the Department. The store must also surrender any warehouse and grain dealer certificates.
According to the press release from the Department, licenses were suspended based on the company’s failure to pay for priced grain, grain shortage, and record keeping violations, in accordance with Iowa Code Chapter 203 and 203C. The Department has requested a hearing on its action be held in the immediate future.
It is the duty of the Department’s Grain Warehouse Bureau to regulate and examine the financial solvency of grain dealers and grain warehouse operators.
B & B Farm Store also sells a variety of products and goods including apparel, power tools, lawn mowers and repair, among many other items. These are separate from the warehouse and grain dealer activities, and are not affected by Friday’s suspensions.