UPDATE (8:40 p.m.) FAYETTE -- Jesup won Oelwein's Home opener, held at Upper Iowa University, in three games Tuesday night.
The Huskies got off to a 5-2 lead in the first game of their home opening match Tuesday against North Iowa Cedar League foe Jesup. The J-Hawks went on their firs runs of the night with four consecutive points to tie, and then went on to win 25-11.
In game 2, the J-Hawks broke a 12-12 tie before going on to win 25-14.
The J-Hawks took game 3 25-16.
PREVIOUS REPORT
JJV wins match in two games
UPDATE (7:16 p.m.): The Oelwein JJV squad wins its match against Jesup in two games (21-16, 21-10)
PREVIOUS REPORT
JV squad opens with a two-game match victory
UPDATE (6:30 p.m.): Oelwein's junior varsity got the Huskies' home opener off to a good start by winning their match against the Jesup JV 2-0 (25-12, 25-20).
PREVIOUS REPORT
Oelwein volleyball home opener being played at UIU
FAYETTE -- Oelwein volleyball has only three home matches on the schedule this season. Two might even be played at Huskies Gym.
The gymnasium is getting a new system that lowers the competition net from the ceiling rather than being assembled from the ground up on the resurfaced floor. In the meantime, Oelwein's home opener is being played on Tuesday at Upper Iowa University against North Iowa Cedar League foe Jesup.
Oelwein's next scheduled home match is Sept. 21.
The Huskies (1-5, 0-1 NICL) entered the game looking for their second win of the season. They defeated West Central in Maynard on Aug. 30. Four of their five losses were against ranked opponents.
Jesup (4-3, 0-1 NICL) has faced two ranked teams, losing both.
VARSITY ROSTERS
1 Molly Trumblee SR L 5'2"
4 Joslynn Melchert SO S/RS 5'6"
5 Maddi Vawter SR MH/RS 5'10"
6 Payton Arndt SR OH 5'8"
7 Izsy Fauser SO DS 5'6"
8 Maddi McShane SR RS/OH 5'7"
10 Bailee Craun SO DS 5'6"
11 Falynn Buehler SR S/OH 5'11"
14 Zoey Reisner JR MH 5'11"
16 Morgan Alber SR DS/S 5'6"
17 Natalie Crandall SO MH 5'11"
23 Emma Smock JR OH 5'11"
Jesup
2 Journey Even SO DS 5'3"
3 Jacie Lange SR DS/RS 5'5"
4 Alexis Larson SR DS/S 5'6"
5 Laney Pilcher JR S/RS 5'7"
6 Leah Becker SR RS 5'11"
7 Kylie Winter JR MH 5'10"
8/20 Caelor Wymore JR L/DS 5'4"
9 Jersey Even SR DS/L 5'2"
10 Sayler Youngblut JR DS/OH 5'7"
11 Anna Baldwin FR MH/RS 6'0"
12 Isabel Weber SO MH 5'8"
13 Harmony Shannon FR OH/RS 5'6"
14 Adrianna Boulden SO OH/DS 5'4"
15 Olivia Baldwin JR OH/MH 5'6"
16/18 Bobbi Thomas SR OH/MH 5'9"