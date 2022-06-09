AMES — Several Jif brand peanut butter products recently have been recalled. The J.M. Smucker Co. said it initiated a voluntary recall and advised consumers to dispose of certain products because of potential salmonella contamination.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, salmonella infections were reported in 12 states: Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Missouri, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington. Two of the 14 cases involved hospitalization.
“Salmonella bacteria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or older adults, and others with weakened immune systems,” said Anirudh Naig, associate professor in hospitality management and state extension specialist for retail food safety with Iowa State University.
The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets, Naig noted. Recalled products include those with lot codes 1274425 – 2140425. Lot codes are included alongside the best-if-used-by date, per the FDA website.
To determine if your peanut butter is included in the recall, check the FDA’s Peanut Butter Recall List, at the shortened link, https://tinyurl.com/3zc8uxzt.
“If you have products matching the lot codes in the recall, dispose of them immediately. Check your pantry for unopened peanut butter products that you may have bought earlier and stored for future use,” Naig said.
Naig noted that healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Symptoms may develop 12 to 72 hours after infection. Always talk with your healthcare provider for a diagnosis, Naig said.
Utensils that have come in contact with the Jif product must be disinfected.
Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit www.jif.com/contact-us or call the J.M. Smucker Co. at 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.