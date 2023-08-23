April 10, 1947 – Aug. 19, 2023
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — JoAnn Hazel (Heth) Leehey, 76, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, transitioned on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at National Park Medical Center.
JoAnn was born in Oelwein, on April 10, 1947, to Walter and Hazel Heth.
She grew up on the family farm in Fairbank and attended the Fairbank and Wapsie Valley Schools. JoAnn enjoyed being in band and spending time with her friends. After high school, she worked at many plastic factories.
She married her high school sweetheart, Mike Leehey, on Aug. 27, 1965.
They lived in Fairbank, Belvidere, Illinois, and then moved to St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin in 1972. She enjoyed working the books for the tire business, canning foods from the garden, playing her Horseshoe League and being with her family. Those who knew her, knew JoAnn was the sweetest lady. She was always welcoming and loving. She gave her whole adult life to serving others.
In 2009, JoAnn and Mike moved to Arkansas to join several snowbirds who had nested there. They fit right in and tried to help everyone in whatever way they could.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Hazel Heth, Tom Corcoran and David Jucha.
JoAnn is survived by her husband of 58 years, Mike Leehey; daughter, Kim Voght; grandchildren, Ashley Jelinek, William and wife Brooke Larson, Jeffrey Lindquist and Conner Voght; and great-grandchildren Kiera Jelinek, Kaelynn Jelinek, Thomas Ash, Barrett and Gabrielle Larson and Kayden Gale. JoAnn also leaves behind two sisters, Loraine Corcoran of Fairbank and LaVonne Jucha of Lake Kiowa, Texas; sisters-in-law: Bonnie Westendorf of Oelwein; Pat Tuchscherer of Fairbank; brother-in-law, Tim Leehey of Cedar Falls; and a host of other relatives and friends.
We all have another angel checking on us, and we will always love and miss her.
Samuel Vance & Sons Funeral Directors’ home in Malvern, Arkansas, is handling arrangements.