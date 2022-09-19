FAIRBANK — Games at the Wapsie Valley Homecoming pep rally like matching baby photos to athletes’ faces and a table surfing contest provided energetic interludes to the auction leading to the crowning of royalty Sunday night.
2021 royalty Ryan Schares and Bridget Seemann stepped up from their thrones on the south side of the gym for the final event of Sunday’s pep rally to crown 2022 King Cannon Joerger and Queen Hannah Knight.
Joerger is the son of Chris and Angie Joerger and is involved in football, wrestling and FFA. He is undecided on a college major.
His quote of advice to underclassmen is, “Life is like a sandwich. Either way you flip it, bread is always on top.”
Knight is the daughter of Ray and Melissa Knight, sister to Braden and CJ. She participates in volleyball, track, the Silver Cord voluntarism honor program, and plans to attend a four-year university to study forensic science.
Her advice to underclassmen is, “Live, laugh, love.”
In earlier activities, the fall athletes, including cheer, cross-country, football and volleyball, took part in a table surfing contest, which the announcer said had been seen on TikTok. In it, students lied on the floor side-by-side like rollers in a conveyor belt starting on the west side of the gym while a folding table was placed on top of them with a student on it, which was Brooklyn Etringer on the south side of the gym and Delaney Youngblut on the north nearer the crowd. The students in the conveyor belt had to roll over one by one to move the table along, then get up, run to the front of the conveyor line and repeat.
Etringer’s team won as her table reached the east wall of the gym first.
A while later, Wapsie Valley volleyball player Sydney Matthias was recognized for 2,000 career assists by head coach Austin Shepherd and assistant Brittany Lenth.
“This weekend was a really big weekend for us,” Shepherd told the crowd. “We played no. 4 in 2A, West Burlington and no. 6 in 2A, Lisbon, and of course the Warriors came out confident, came out on top.
“Also, during the West Burlington game, Sydney Matthias got 2,000 career assists. We would like to congratulate her,” he concluded, with the last word drowned out by cheers from the crowd.
In a later pre-coronation activity, football head coach Duane Foster accepted the challenge of matching baby photos of his players to their faces today. Slowly, with much deliberation, he handed each student a photo. At last, Foster was down to two photos, and asked Braden Knight and Mason Harter to step forward. After holding them up and checking several times, Foster crossed his arms in an X, handing Braden on Foster’s left the photo from his right hand and the other to Miller. The players were asked to step forward if Foster gave them the correct photo. All stepped forward.
The nonprofit Wapsie Valley Education Foundation 20th Annual Dinner and Auction was promoted during the auction part of the pep rally. It will take place Friday, Nov. 18 at the Grumpy’s Event Center, in Readlyn. Dinner will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with the live auction at 7. All money donated goes to student programs and scholarships.
Homecoming themes will continue through the week with Golden Girls Wednesday, Golden Harvest (Drive Your Tractor to School) Thursday and Shout Out Your Colors (Black and Gold) Friday.
The Warriors will host the Hudson Pirates at 7 p.m. on Friday in North Iowa Cedar League conference play.
A high school dance is set for Saturday night.