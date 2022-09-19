Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

FAIRBANK — Games at the Wapsie Valley Homecoming pep rally like matching baby photos to athletes’ faces and a table surfing contest provided energetic interludes to the auction leading to the crowning of royalty Sunday night.

2021 royalty Ryan Schares and Bridget Seemann stepped up from their thrones on the south side of the gym for the final event of Sunday’s pep rally to crown 2022 King Cannon Joerger and Queen Hannah Knight.

