Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

230111_ol_news_deere

In an agreement marking the culmination of a multi-year effort by farmer and consumer advocacy groups, American farmers now have the right to repair John Deere agricultural equipment without needing to use the company’s own facilities and parts.

This change was codified in a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by both the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) and John Deere last Sunday in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the site of the AFBF Convention.

Trending Food Videos