In an agreement marking the culmination of a multi-year effort by farmer and consumer advocacy groups, American farmers now have the right to repair John Deere agricultural equipment without needing to use the company’s own facilities and parts.
This change was codified in a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by both the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) and John Deere last Sunday in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the site of the AFBF Convention.
The agreement laid out in the MOU, according to a report from the AFBF, “formalizes farmers’ access to diagnostic and repair codes, as well as manuals (operator, parts, service) and product guides. It also ensures farmers will be able to purchase diagnostic tools directly from John Deere and receive assistance from the manufacturer when ordering parts and products.”
In his comments, AFBF President Zippy Duvall hailed the deal.
“AFBF is pleased to announce this agreement with John Deere. It addresses a long-running issue for farmers and ranchers when it comes to accessing tools, information and resources, while protecting John Deere’s intellectual property rights and ensuring equipment safety,” Duvall said. “A piece of equipment is a major investment. Farmers must have the freedom to choose where equipment is repaired, or to repair it themselves, to help control costs. The MOU commits John Deere to ensuring farmers and independent repair facilities have access to many of the tools and software needed to grow the food, fuel and fiber America’s families rely on.”
In addition to providing an avenue for farmers to more quickly repair their John Deere machinery, the MOU also puts in place a formal process intended to make Deere more accessible and responsive to farmers’ concerns. Toward this end, “John Deere commits to engaging with farmers and dealers to resolve issues when they arise and agrees to meet with AFBF at least twice per year to evaluate progress,” the AFBF report explains.
The six-page MOU, which names only the AFBF and John Deere as official parties, identifies the “intended beneficiaries of this MOU” as “Farmers and Independent Repair Facilities located in all fifty (50) United States and Puerto Rico.”
Among the agreement’s specific purposes, meanwhile, are its intentions to “continue to enhance the ability of Farmers to timely control the lawful operation and upkeep of Agricultural Equipment,” as well as to “assure the timely availability, on Fair and Reasonable terms, of Tools, Specialty Tools, Software and Documentation originating from Manufacturer, and Data from the operation of Agricultural Equipment originating from Manufacturer.”
The deal’s terms also highlight what appears to be a pivotal shared goal of both the AFBF and John Deere to avoid resolving the issue of farmer access through outside regulation. Reflective of this intention, the chief objective of the MOU is to address the current question “through a voluntary private sector commitment to outcomes rather than legislative or regulatory measures.” In support of this, the AFBF agreed “to encourage state Farm Bureau organizations to recognize the commitments made in this MOU and refrain from introducing, promoting, or supporting federal or state ‘Right to Repair’ legislation that imposes obligations beyond the commitments in this MOU.”
“In the event any state or federal legislation or regulation relating to issues covered by this MOU and/or ‘Right to Repair’ is enacted,” the agreement continued, “each of AFBF and Manufacturer reserve the right, upon fifteen (15) days written notice, to withdraw from this MOU.”
Further, the Memorandum includes an agreement between AFBF and John Deere to “develop a process for educating Farmers and Independent Repair Facilities” on the various tools and existing resources made available by the agreement, in addition to laying out a conflict resolution approach based in good faith “in the event of a disagreement over the interpretation, terms or application of this MOU.”
About the MOU, John Deere Senior Vice President, Ag & Turf Sales & Marketing David Gilmore added, “This agreement reaffirms the longstanding commitment Deere has made to ensure our customers have the diagnostic tools and information they need to make many repairs to their machines. We look forward to working alongside the American Farm Bureau and our customers in the months and years ahead to ensure farmers continue to have the tools and resources to diagnose, maintain and repair their equipment.”