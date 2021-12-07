John Sullivan appointed district court judge

Oelwein attorney and Fayette County magistrate John Sullivan will become district court judge in Judicial Election District 1B. Gov. Kim Reynolds made the announcement of her appointment of Sullivan as a district court judge on Tuesday.
Sullivan currently serves as a magistrate for Fayette County and practices law as a sole practitioner in Oelwein. Sullivan received his undergraduate degree from Brigham Young University and his law degree from the Creighton University School of Law.
Sullivan fills the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of District Court Judge Bradley J. Harris. Judicial Election District 1B includes Black Hawk, Buchanan, Chickasaw, Fayette, Grundy, and Howard counties.