Editor’s note: As the calendar turns to September, two monarch butterfly-tagging events with Buchanan County Conservation are set. Women in the Woods with Wine will be Sept. 13 and Public Monarch Tagging will be Sept. 16 – details below. Register at www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Monarch butterflies are the perfect critter for educational programs by naturalists: familiar, engaging, intriguing, and mysterious; large enough to be easily observed yet small and sturdy enough to handle easily; not too costly to use or too time consuming to care for.
Monarchs lend themselves well to observations with distinct and easily observed lifecycle changes within a short span of time. In formal education, they fit into a variety of disciplines – science, math, social studies, art, and reading. And they are fairly common – something that participants can connect with again on their own. Monarchs are teachable in all seasons.
Monarch numbers have declined significantly since the late 1990s, and the US Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) will soon determine if that warrants listing as an endangered species. Ironically, the data collected by citizen scientists is one of the pieces that is being used to help the USFWS make the status determination, but if they determine the biology of monarchs warrants listing, there could potentially be limits set on the very citizen science programs that provided the data. Listing could be done with varying levels of restrictions; things like rearing caterpillars and tagging of migrating butterflies might be allowed, banned or some restricted level between the two.
Indications are that the 2023 fall migratory monarch butterfly population will be about the same as 2022 or perhaps a bit lower. – thanks to summer breeding conditions in the upper Midwest and increased planting of milkweed in CRP and home gardens. However, late summer drought conditions have increased over a large portion of the migratory route to Mexico and the impact of that on the population’s ability to find nectar as they travel could be limiting. Butterfly gardens providing nectar for traveling butterflies could be vital during this year’s journey.
The big take away to understanding the population’s vulnerability is that migratory monarch butterfly populations are subject to sudden and drastic weather and habitat conditions that can quickly change.
Research and data provided by citizen scientists like myself can be key to understanding the impacts of weather, predators, parasites, diseases and human activity on monarch populations. I have monitored monarch larval populations at three Buchanan County sites for 19 years. All the data is available online for researchers or anyone interested in comparing populations over time. My garden data is at https://app.mlmp.org/Results/SiteResults?siteId=831 if you would like to view my data graphs.
You can also be a citizen scientist to help further the study of monarch butterflies. There are two easy ways you can participate. First, if you note migrating monarchs in your yard or on your garden flowers, share that information with Journey North on their website at https://journeynorth.org/tm/monarch/FallWatch.html.
They are particularly interested in:
Adult monarchs – you can report every day you see one as a way to tell whether monarchs are still present in a given area.
Peak migration – report on days you note numerous monarchs, especially if you note flight in a southward direction
Roosting monarchs – at night or in cool rainy weather, large numbers of migrating monarchs can mass on single trees or clumps of trees.
Breeding monarchs – if you note a breeding pair where one monarch is carrying another or if you note eggs on milkweed in September.
• • •
Perhaps an easier way to be a citizen scientist is to participate in one of our Monarch Tagging Field Days. Monarch tagging is done in collaboration with the Monarch Watch Program out of the University of Kansas. Their tagging program was initiated in 1992 “to help understand the dynamics of the monarch’s spectacular fall migration through mark and recapture.” Originally begun by Dr. Fred Urquhart at the University of Toronto as a means to locate the destination of migrating monarchs, tagging has since been used to determine origin of monarchs in Mexico, timing and pace of the migratory monarch populations, mortality during migration and at overwintering sites, changes in geographic distribution and more.
Participate in collecting and tagging wild monarch butterflies in Buchanan County Conservation parks at two upcoming events.
September’s Women in the Woods with Wine will focus on the biology and migration of monarch and we will be tagging monarchs visiting the butterfly gardens at Fontana Park on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 5:30 p.m. This program is for women 21 and over who are interested in becoming more comfortable in and knowledgeable about the natural world. Come relax with a glass of wine, unwind and have fun with other women interested in getting outside. Please dress for the weather and a short walk outdoors after social gathering.
Public tagging will happen on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. Location(s) will be determined by nectaring flowers. Cost is $4 per person or $10 per family.
Most ages and abilities can participate; however, we are often in tall prairie areas and children may not be able to see well if under 3 feet tall. However, they can follow adult or older youth on “paths” they create and catch. Walking up to one-half mile and mobility on uneven surfaces is needed to catch butterflies at most of our tagging locations. We will have some monarchs to share and tag at parking areas for those less mobile.
Registered participants will be notified of tagging location the week of the program.
BUCHANAN CO NATURAL AREAS CONTEST PHOTOS DUE SEPT 15
You have just over two weeks remaining to take photos in Buchanan County Natural Areas and enter them in this year’s Buchanan County Natural Areas Photo Contest sponsored by Friends of Fontana Park.
Monarch tagging events are one great opportunity to photograph “People Enjoying Nature,” “Wildlife,” “Landscapes,” and “Plants and Wildflowers.”
Any photos taken by amateur photographers in Buchanan County Natural Areas are eligible if they have not previously been entered in our contest, so look back on your phone or camera for images taken last fall, winter or spring as well.
Entries for the 2023 contest are due by 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 15. and can be emailed to scabell@co.buchanan.ia.us or mailed or brought to Fontana Nature Center (1883 125th St, Hazleton, IA 50641). There is no fee for entry, up to eight images can be submitted per person, and cash prizes of $50 per category and $100 overall will be awarded.
Complete rules and information on the photo contest can be found at www.buchanancountyparks.com under the Photo Contest tab.
Judging for this year’s contest is open to the public and will be on Sept. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Fontana Interpretive Nature Center.