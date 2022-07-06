Jordynn L. Eschweiler, 15, of Westgate died suddenly on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center in Oelwein from complications of surgery.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Westgate with Rev. Kent Peck officiating.
Visitation: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Maynard and for one hour before the service at the church on Saturday.
Interment: St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Westgate
Condolences may be sent to Jamie Vargason, 200 Jamison St., Westgate, IA 50681 or Justin Eschweiler, 1321 First St. SE, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Memorials can also be contributed at the Go Fund Me account on the funeral home website. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Jordynn LaRae Eschweiler was born May 28, 2007, in Waverly, the daughter of Justin David Eschweiler and Jamie Renee Buehler. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Westgate. Jordynn was currently ready to start her sophomore year at West Central School in Maynard. She worked at Top Deck Dairy Farm west of Westgate.
Jordynn had many other nicknames including Jordy, J-Dawg, Yolanda Willis, Punk and Peanut just to name a few. Music was a huge part of her life. She enjoyed Elvis, Elton John, Roy Orbison and Janis Joplin. Jordynn’s hobbies included reading, record collecting, crafting and coloring, camping, card and board games, buying shoes, eating ice cream, spending time with her dog, Lucy, family and friends and being sarcastic whenever the opportunity arose.
Jordynn is survived by her mother: Jamie Vargason (Jordan Gates) of Westgate; maternal step-dad: Seth Vargason of Oelwein; two sisters: Myree Vargason and Alice Vargason both of Westgate; maternal great-grandparents: Janet Buehler of Sumner and Richard and Patti White of Apopka, Florida; maternal grandmother: Lori Buehler of Westgate; maternal uncle: Lyle (Valerie) Buehler of Maynard; maternal aunt: LaRae (Justin) O’Brien of Aplington; father: Justin (Sam) Eschweiler of Oelwein; three siblings: Bradyn Eschweiler, Zoey Eschweiler and Kinsely Eschweiler all of Oelwein; paternal great-grandparents: Lyle and Dixie Eschweiler of Independence, Dee McCann of Oelwein and Ruth and Daryl Gamm of Arlington; paternal grandparents: Dave and Jen Conner of Maynard and Darrin McCann of Oelwein; paternal aunt: Bianca Conner of Westgate; paternal uncle: Tristan McCann of Oelwein and many other relatives.
Jordynn is preceded in death by her maternal great-grandfather: Lyle H. Buehler; maternal great-grandmother: Alice Gumm; maternal grandfather: James Buehler; paternal great-grandfather: Joe McCann; paternal grandmother: Jodi Conner and paternal aunt: Autumn McCann.
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home – Maynard, 319-283-4922.