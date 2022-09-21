Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WATERLOO — Judith E. “Judy” Tyler, 77, of Oelwein, and formerly of Randalia, died Wednesday morning, Sept. 21, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center in Waterloo.

Funeral services are pending with the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.

