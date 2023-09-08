Sept. 8, 2023
OELWEIN — Judith K. Barker, 70, of Oelwein, died peacefully on Friday morning, Sept. 8, 2023, at Grandview Healthcare Center in Oelwein.
Services are pending at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Homes, Oelwein.
