March 19, 1953 — Sept. 8, 2023
OELWEIN — Judith K. “Jude” Barker, 70, of Oelwein, died peacefully Friday morning, Sept. 8, 2023, at Grandview Healthcare Center in Oelwein.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Oelwein, with the Rev. Ray Atwood officiating. Visitation with the family will be for one hour before the service at the church. Inurnment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein.
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Homes, Oelwein, is assisting the family.
Judith Kathleen Barker was born March 19, 1953, in Morton, Washington, the daughter of Donald LeRoy and Sylvia Dorothy (Wheeler) Barker. She graduated from Oelwein High School in 1972 and continued her education at Hawkeye Community College. She was employed at the Oelwein Police Department, Embassy Lounge and Movie Magic. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein. She enjoyed crocheting and her cat.
Jude is survived by her seven siblings: Kenneth Barker of West Union, Pam Walters of Oelwein, Bryan (Sherry) Barker of Nevada, Bruce (Deborah) Barker of Oelwein, Hal (Joelyn) Barker of Oelwein, Bob (Sherrie) Barker of Canton, Georgia and Cindy Walters of Council Bluffs; three sisters-in-law: June Barker of Waterloo, Sue Barker of Hazleton and Annette Barker of Oelwein; brother-in-law: Mort Wagner of Waterloo; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers: Jeffrey Barker (stillborn), Donald Barker, Tim Barker, Monte Barker and David Barker; sister: Patricia Wagner; sister-in-law: Lorna Barker and a brother-in-law: Todd Walters.