Dec. 4, 1940 — Sept. 7, 2023
OELWEIN — Judy Woods, 82, of Oelwein passed away Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Private graveside services will be held at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Hazleton. The Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family.
Judith “Judy” Woods was born in Oelwein on Dec. 4, 1940, to parents Earl and Deloris (Cole) Lemcke. She graduated from Oelwein High School with the class of 1959. In November of 1959 Judy was united in marriage with Cecil Woods in Oelwein. Judy was a homemaker.
Left to celebrate Judy’s life are her children: Ann Redies of Oelwein and Mike (Denise) Woods of Evansdale; her brothers: David (Estella) Lemcke of Albuquerque, NM, Denny Lemcke of Coralville, Gary (Linda) Woodward of Oelwein and Steven (Maureen) Woodward of Oelwein; her five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; her many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Delbert and Deloris Woodward; her father Earl Lemcke; and her husband Cecil Woods.