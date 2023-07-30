June 17, 2023
CEDAR RAPIDS — Julia E. “Julie” (Puff) Sexton, 83, of Cedar Rapids, died peacefully, with family by her side, on Saturday afternoon, June 17, 2023, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Mercy Hospice House in Hiawatha.
Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at St. Pius Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids, with the Rev. Jon M. Seda officiating. The family will greet friends and relatives from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the church.
Her final resting place will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein, where a graveside service will follow at 4 p.m. Thursday. Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein, is assisting the family.
Memorials may be directed to St. Pius X Catholic Church or the Catherine McAuley Center.
