May 7, 1981 – Jan. 2, 2023
WESTGATE — Julie A. “Jellybean” Evans, 41, of Westgate, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at her home.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. The Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family. Online obituary is at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Julie Ann Johnson was born May 7, 1981, in Iowa City, the daughter of Richard Ronald and Annette Irene (Lausier) Johnson. She attended Independence High School in Independence. On Jan. 13, 1999, she gave birth to her son, Brian. On June 8, 2011, she was united in marriage to Charles Evans. They later divorced. Julie loved tattoos and was an advocate for pitbulls.
Julie is survived by her mother: Annette Barker of Oelwein; father: Richard (Carol) Johnson of Melvin; son: Brian Johnson of Oelwein; two sisters: Jennifer (Kyle) Dewolf of Sumner and Sarah Johnson of Sumner; stepbrother: Joseph Barker of Lexington, Kentucky; stepsister: Linda (Randall) Roland of Lexington, Kentucky; three nieces: Nicole Doty, Calie Kaub and Allison Kaub; two nephews: Aric Kaub and Anthony Kaub; ex-husband: Charles Evans; her son Brian’s father: Billy Staton; best friend: Ashton Lang; many friends; extended family; and her dog: Gilbert.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents: Virginia and Clarence Lausier; paternal grandparents: Martin and Ethel Johnson; stepfather: David Barker; nephew: Nathanial Doty; and her dog: Dre.
James L. Adams
Dec. 5, 1944 – Jan. 2, 2023
CLINTON — James L. Adams, 78, of Clinton passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Stuart, Florida.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at the Clinton Chapel, Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes and Crematory, 302 Third Ave. South, Clinton. A celebration of life will immediately follow at Vista Grande in Clinton.
Adams was born Dec. 5, 1944, in Oelwein to Leslie Myron Adams and Ruth Ann Kunkle. He married Margie Saathoff on March 6, 1965, in Oelwein. He worked over 30 years for various railroads ending with Union Pacific.
Read his full obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
