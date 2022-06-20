A new deadline is looming for Fayette County it its efforsts to upgrade the radio and paging systems used by law enforcement, emergency services and fire departments as well as county road and conservation employees.
Motorola plans to increase prices in the new fiscal year, which begins July 1, the County Board of Supervisors learned Monday morning.
The supervisors and the Fayette County 911 Service Board hired a consultant — MCM — earlier this year at a cost of $160,050 to help them decide on how to upgrade to the existing system. MCM recommends the county join the Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications System, which is built on Motorola equipment.
The supervisors, Sheriff Marty Fisher, Emergency Management Service Coordinator Lisa Roberts, County Engineer Joel Fantz and leaders local volunteer fire departments and emergency services, appear to have reached a consensus on using the ISICS system which has a price tag of roughly $4.74 million. That includes console upgrades at the Sheriff's Office's dispatch center and radio equipment for county and local agencies. It also includes a a paging system costing roughly $1.5 million.
Last year, the 911 Service Board presented a plan to upgrade the radio and paging systems that had a price tag of around $7.6 million.
The existing system's performance is "intermittent, sometimes fine, sometimes not good," Fantz said as he explained the need for the digital upgrade, the roots of which can date back to a 2013 move by the Federal Communications Commission to "narrow-band" VHF radio.
Details of how to fund the upgrade remained in flux as of Monday morning's Board of Supervisor's meeting when Fantz gave an update on the project. A key unanswered question was how much funding the 911 Service Board would allocate to it. That board planned to meet Monday night to discuss that.
The Board of Supervisors had pledged $2.85 million in federal funding courtesy of the American Rescue Plan Act. On Monday, Fantz reported that the county has been allocated $3.8 million, which have not been committed to other projects. However, there are "a tremendous amount of requests out there," Fantz said. "There's more needs than there is funding to go around."
The Board of Supervisors was seeking commitment from other parties when it decided on committing the majority but not all of its federal allocation.
"It's just a good number to start with," said Board of Supervisors Chair Jeanine Tellin. "We would like the other people to step up and have some skin in the game, to put some money toward this whole project; so we committed that much."
Aside from 911 Service Board funding, the county hopes that the local fire and EMS services will be able to procure grants to help pay for radio equipment they will need for the new system. Departments already have applied for grants and are awaiting decisions.
Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Janell Bradley said the board was being cautious when it made the $2.85 million commitment.
"We just didn't know what other things might possibly come up, what other needs there might be," she said. "It's just a safeguard at this point."
The project appears to be at a point where the supervisors are waiting for confirmation of contributions from the other parties involved, she said. After the 911 Service Board makes its decision, the supervisors could revisit theirs.
"We made a financial commitment, but if we need to make any adjustments I guess we can do that at our board meeting next Monday," she said.