Yardwork — who loves it? Some folks really have the talent for turning a plain patch of grass into an oasis.
The Positively Oelwein Committee began its Spiffy Awards this year in July with presentations at two local residences that were nominated for their attractive outdoor areas. The locations are both in the northeast part of townand their beautiful yards and gardens add to the neighborhoods.
Mike and Laura Hahn live at 321 Second Ave. N.E. It is a corner lot with lots of area. Mike says it takes extra effort to make the property appealing from two street views. The Hahns made an investment last year that has further enhanced their corner. A dilapidated property was next door to them to the south and they also owned the next house on the other side of it, which is a rental.
They purchased the rundown house and lot next door, had the house torn down and restored the lot to a lush grassy area with a few trees separating their space from their tenant’s.
“It worked out really well, even though it was a lot of work. It is worth it to look at it now,” Laura said of the work involved.
The other home and yard that was awarded a Spiffy Award was the Chuck and Barb Geilenfeld home, 205 13th Ave. N.E. The Geilenfelds moved back into town after selling their country home a few years ago and settled into the two-story home on a large corner lot. Barb says Chuck likes space to putter around on.
The couple enhanced their property with a black iron fence for their backyard and rock and plant landscaping throughout. Among the plantings are nestled items that give a nod to Chuck’s passion for old Chevrolet trucks and other things from past decades.
If you’re out for some ice cream and a ride around town, check out these beautifully kept properties and many more in the community. The Positively Oelwein Committee would like to hear from folks with their nominations for next month’s Spiffy Awards. Call the Chamber office with your favorite, 319-283-1105.