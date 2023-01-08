Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Access to club sports and athletic facilities are just two things communities can do to help students hone skills that will serve them later in sports and life. Skills like agility but also cooperation and communication.

One place students in grades 1-8 can build such skills is the Junior Husky Club Basketball program now underway.

