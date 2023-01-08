Access to club sports and athletic facilities are just two things communities can do to help students hone skills that will serve them later in sports and life. Skills like agility but also cooperation and communication.
One place students in grades 1-8 can build such skills is the Junior Husky Club Basketball program now underway.
While many know him as a local dentist, Clint Berryman is in his second year as president of Junior Husky Club Basketball Board and sat down to discuss the program’s niche in the community.
Signup is sent home from school with grades 4-8 in October, with outreach to grades 1-3 in November.
The season runs from early November to mid-February.
Teams practice an hour or two a week. Grades
1-3 learn fundamental skills from a hired coach and pick up 3-on-3 skills, scrimmaging and playing peers from other schools. The cost per student is $25.
Grades 4-8 practice about 1-2 hours a week and play an average of six tournaments a year, occurring typically on Saturdays. The cost per student is $75, including a uniform provided by the club.
“We try to make an effort so every kid can be involved. Winning is important, but we really want to teach the kids the game of basketball,” Berryman said.
“Fifth grade, you might not know who’s going to be the star player. So we want to pass our kids off to the middle school and varsity programs with a full stable of competent basketball players.”
Participants have the opportunity to learn other life skills as well.
“I believe that sports in general teaches kids a lot of life skills such as communicating with others, working as a team, and learning that winning takes hard work and effort,” Berryman said.
Further, beginning at the young ages, sports are less selective than as students grow.
Every kid that goes out for Junior Husky Club Basketball can play, Berryman said, noting this sometimes requires dividing large groups in two.
Part of their written mission is to ensure that every youth, regardless of ability, has the opportunity to participate in JHCB through camps, travel teams, tournament teams or targeted instruction in order to develop character, teamwork and sportsmanship in an enjoyable basketball environment.
The community has also pitched in to coach.
“We have moms, dads, uncles and cousins coaching. It truly is a community effort,” he said.
A girls and boys basketball commissioner each sit on the board, per the group’s bylaws. In actuality, these are the varsity coaches.
The bylaws have the basketball commissioners communicating progress of the basketball programs and coordinating equipment and uniform dissemination.
“We work very closely with varsity girls basketball coach Jason Yessak and varsity boys basketball coach Michael Mohlis,” Berryman said. “They are on our board.”
Gym space is rare during the basketball season, and while not versed in the particulars, Berryman said he appreciates that the Oelwein School District made an agreement with Sacred Heart for use of its gym.
“We’re very thankful we have the gym space at Sacred Heart to utilize for our practices,” Berryman said. “It’s nice a community our size has as many available gyms as we do.”
Not one to credit the program for any one student’s success, still Berryman expressed hopes that some lessons from Junior Husky Club have persisted in the minds of the high school players who once took part.
“Our club is hoping that some of the success the Oelwein girls and boys basketball teams have experienced this year is a result of the work we’ve done in part,” Berryman said.