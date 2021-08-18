Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

ELKADER — Art in the Park Elkader will be Saturday and Sunday in the community’s Founders Park. A few northeast Iowa artists are among the 44 juried booths.

For instance Brian Gibbs of Elkader, as Timberdoodle Photography, is scheduled. He also serves Fayette County Conservation as a naturalist.

Live music is scheduled alongside the festival during operating hours, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and Sunday, until 4 p.m.

Admission is free, made possible by a committee of Main Street Elkader and many sponsors.

Five bands are scheduled.

The Saturday musical lineup will feature Sophia Landis from 10 a.m. to noon, Chad Olson from noon to 2:30 p.m. and Patsy and the Plum Street Jam from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

The Sunday scene will feature Blind Mice from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Kristina Marie Castaneda and Shawn Healy from 1-4 p.m.

The festival offers a youth art tent with the Area Youth Art Contest — for local, young artists to share their work with the community — and art activities for all ages.

A pilates performance and lessons by the Discover Happy Pilates Studio of Decorah, plus temporary henna tattoos by Jenna Jansen are listed on the website.

Food vendors — culinary artists — onsite will include Fennelly’s specialty grilled cheese and homemade mac and cheese; Cottonwood Canyon with fresh stir fry; and Summer Kitchen with street tacos, salads, smoothies and fresh lemonade.

Artists are listed by their media are:

PAINTING

• Jillian Webb Herrmann, St. Olaf, Iowa;

• Jenna Lueck, Sherrill;

• Natalie Campbell, Glen Haven, Wisconsin;

• Steve Gibson, Westminster, Colorado;

• Nash Cox, Chariton;

• Nicole O’Brien, Strawberry Point;

• Laura Larabee, Monticello;

• Becky Schmidt, Verona, Wisconsin;

GLASS

• Karen Kopecky, Altoona;

• Art Ciccotti, Ames;

PHOTOGRAPHY

• Jeanette Muller, Warren, Illinois;

• Molly Dillon, Fort Madison;

• Joyce Meyer

• Judith Eastburn, Des Moines;

• Brian Gibbs, Elkader;

CERAMICS

• Kate Chandler, New Virginia;

• Doug Cole, Sumner;

• Valerie Williams, Ames;

• Liz Robertson, Asbury;

• Richard Robertson, Asbury;

• Marisa Krivachek, St. Lucas;

METAL

• Cara Briggs Farmer, Marion;

SCULPTURE

• Rachel Spurling, Dubuque;

• Dave Reckhouse, Boscobel, Wisconsin;

DRAWING

• Andrew Wroble, Harpers Ferry;

JEWELRY

• Diane Gonzalez, Milwaukee, Wisconsin;

• Sharon Smith, Urbandale;

• Julie Spangler, Galena, Illinois;

• Zanetta Hoehle, Solon;

• Anne Bresler, Marshalltown;

• Laura Ross, Moorland;

• LeAnne Schneider, Marshalltown;

• Ara Kuennen, Elkader;

TEXTILES

• Mariella TerBeest-Schladweiler, Preston, Minnesota;

MULTI-MEDIA

• Andrea Adams, painting and pressed flowers, Elkader;

• Elizabeth Long, metal, wood and stone;

• Susan Guyer, watercolor and porcelain chine painting;

• Clayton County artists;

MIXED MEDIA

• Mika Sorak-Weirbach, Eldon;

• Alexis Schramel, Monona;

OTHER

• Susan E. Kuennen, fiber/basket weaving, Elgin;

• Darrel Steege, wood, Waverly;

• Albert Tanko, organic materials and stained glass, North Branch, Minnesota;

• Clint Peterson, handmade tools, Postville.

For details, visit artintheparkelkader.com or find the flyer on Facebook, ArtintheParkElkader.

