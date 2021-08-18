ELKADER — Art in the Park Elkader will be Saturday and Sunday in the community’s Founders Park. A few northeast Iowa artists are among the 44 juried booths.
For instance Brian Gibbs of Elkader, as Timberdoodle Photography, is scheduled. He also serves Fayette County Conservation as a naturalist.
Live music is scheduled alongside the festival during operating hours, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and Sunday, until 4 p.m.
Admission is free, made possible by a committee of Main Street Elkader and many sponsors.
Five bands are scheduled.
The Saturday musical lineup will feature Sophia Landis from 10 a.m. to noon, Chad Olson from noon to 2:30 p.m. and Patsy and the Plum Street Jam from 2:30 to 5 p.m.
The Sunday scene will feature Blind Mice from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Kristina Marie Castaneda and Shawn Healy from 1-4 p.m.
The festival offers a youth art tent with the Area Youth Art Contest — for local, young artists to share their work with the community — and art activities for all ages.
A pilates performance and lessons by the Discover Happy Pilates Studio of Decorah, plus temporary henna tattoos by Jenna Jansen are listed on the website.
Food vendors — culinary artists — onsite will include Fennelly’s specialty grilled cheese and homemade mac and cheese; Cottonwood Canyon with fresh stir fry; and Summer Kitchen with street tacos, salads, smoothies and fresh lemonade.
Artists are listed by their media are:
PAINTING
• Jillian Webb Herrmann, St. Olaf, Iowa;
• Jenna Lueck, Sherrill;
• Natalie Campbell, Glen Haven, Wisconsin;
• Steve Gibson, Westminster, Colorado;
• Nash Cox, Chariton;
• Nicole O’Brien, Strawberry Point;
• Laura Larabee, Monticello;
• Becky Schmidt, Verona, Wisconsin;
GLASS
• Karen Kopecky, Altoona;
• Art Ciccotti, Ames;
PHOTOGRAPHY
• Jeanette Muller, Warren, Illinois;
• Molly Dillon, Fort Madison;
• Joyce Meyer
• Judith Eastburn, Des Moines;
• Brian Gibbs, Elkader;
CERAMICS
• Kate Chandler, New Virginia;
• Doug Cole, Sumner;
• Valerie Williams, Ames;
• Liz Robertson, Asbury;
• Richard Robertson, Asbury;
• Marisa Krivachek, St. Lucas;
METAL
• Cara Briggs Farmer, Marion;
SCULPTURE
• Rachel Spurling, Dubuque;
• Dave Reckhouse, Boscobel, Wisconsin;
DRAWING
• Andrew Wroble, Harpers Ferry;
JEWELRY
• Diane Gonzalez, Milwaukee, Wisconsin;
• Sharon Smith, Urbandale;
• Julie Spangler, Galena, Illinois;
• Zanetta Hoehle, Solon;
• Anne Bresler, Marshalltown;
• Laura Ross, Moorland;
• LeAnne Schneider, Marshalltown;
• Ara Kuennen, Elkader;
TEXTILES
• Mariella TerBeest-Schladweiler, Preston, Minnesota;
MULTI-MEDIA
• Andrea Adams, painting and pressed flowers, Elkader;
• Elizabeth Long, metal, wood and stone;
• Susan Guyer, watercolor and porcelain chine painting;
• Clayton County artists;
MIXED MEDIA
• Mika Sorak-Weirbach, Eldon;
• Alexis Schramel, Monona;
OTHER
• Susan E. Kuennen, fiber/basket weaving, Elgin;
• Darrel Steege, wood, Waverly;
• Albert Tanko, organic materials and stained glass, North Branch, Minnesota;
• Clint Peterson, handmade tools, Postville.
For details, visit artintheparkelkader.com or find the flyer on Facebook, ArtintheParkElkader.