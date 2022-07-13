A Fayette County District Court jury on Friday acquitted a 33-year-old Fayette man who claimed self-defense in a felony assault trial.
Joshua Florian Franzen was found not guilty of the Class D felony charge of assault causing serious injury. The count sprang from a 2021 incident at a rural Wadena residence.
According to court documents, Franzen and a 57-year-old Maynard man had a verbal agreement regarding repairs to the Wadena residence owned by Franzen. In the afternoon of Oct, 8, 2021, a dispute between the two over finances escalated into a physical altercation.
Franzen’s defense argued that he was justified in using “reasonable force”
to prevent himself from being injured.
The Maynard man suffered fractures in an arm, according to evidence presented at trial.
The jury, including an alternate, was made up of seven women and six men.