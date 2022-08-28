Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Practical meal choices — from dried stews to mac-and-cheese to healthy snack foods like fruit, nut and cereal mixes — await the community when The Plentiful Pantry at 26 W. Charles opens after Labor Day, on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

“This is just beautiful, the whole idea of this coming to town,” attendee Mary Gaffney said of The Plentiful Pantry open house on Thursday.

