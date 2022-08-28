Practical meal choices — from dried stews to mac-and-cheese to healthy snack foods like fruit, nut and cereal mixes — await the community when The Plentiful Pantry at 26 W. Charles opens after Labor Day, on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
“This is just beautiful, the whole idea of this coming to town,” attendee Mary Gaffney said of The Plentiful Pantry open house on Thursday.
She chatted with Ashley Kunkle-Ehn — a Plentiful Pantry Board member and one of its founders — who was staffing the counter at the open house.
The organization has applied for nonprofit status from the IRS through a local accounting firm.
The pantry, stocked with assistance from Northeast Iowa Food Bank, US Department of Agriculture, and many other donors, will be open the days that the other food pantry in town is closed — Mondays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting Sept. 12, Wednesdays from 3-7 p.m. starting Sept. 7, and Thursdays from 1-4 p.m. starting Sept. 9.
“It really has been incredible how quick the whole board made this happen — and how quick the individual and organizational partners made it happen — because they know there’s a need,” said Josh Ehn, Plentiful Pantry Board member and husband to Kunkle-Ehn.
“It was all hands on deck,” Ehn said.
Kunkle-Ehn, mobile food truck volunteers, some of whom are on The Plentiful Pantry Board like Beth Fish, and Ehn have noted that food insecurity was persisting locally despite the existing resources. Kunkle-Ehn learned Oelwein residents had been driving to food pantries in West Union and Independence. Two dozen were reportedly going to West Union.
“As superintendents, we see food insecurity every day when 65-70% of our student population’s free and reduced lunch,” Ehn, who is superintendent of the Oelwein School District, told the Daily Register earlier this month. “People are working and trying, but it’s hard, and inflation has only made it worse.”
“Wednesdays, our family will run it,” Kunkle-Ehn said, noting she and the kids will help when Josh is at work.
For anyone who missed seeing the new pantry space last Thursday, the Wednesday Sept. 7 opening presents an opportunity to learn how to help.
The Community Kitchen Cupboard at First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. NE, is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and on Fridays from 1-4 p.m.
Like the CKC, The Plentiful Pantry at the former Tom Fick State Farm back lot-facing office next to Margaret’s Crafts offers a refrigerator for perishables.
Through the USDA, The Plentiful Pantry comes by some of its food free. It pays a delivery fee of 19 cents per pound on all food from the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
“There’s no charge for the customers,” Kunkle-Ehn said. Clients will have a form to fill out even if they also go to the mobile food pantry, she said.
The pantry also has bookshelves stocked with children’s books as of last Thursday. To the right of the pantry room itself is a kids’ room with coloring supplies. Educational pamphlets from Iowa State University Extension, Hawki children’s insurance, and more are available.
As to rules for taking the books, which came from garage sales and the like, Kunkle-Ehn wasn’t particular.
“I’d just rather people be reading,” she said.
Plentiful Pantry Board members in addition to the Ehns and Fish, are Travis Bushaw, Candace King, co-founder Mark Levin, Alanna Levin, Barb Schmitz, Justin Villont and Steffenee Voigt.
A list of donors to The Plentiful Pantry is recognized on the wall near the front counter for gifts ranging from major to in-kind. Donors they have posted are, alphabetically: B&K Lawncare, Dollar Fresh, Farm Bureau including Farm Bureau Financial Services’ David Derflinger, Fareway, Iowa State Dairy Association, Jenna Schares DDS PC, Kwik Star, MercyOne, Northeast Iowa Community Foundation, Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Oelwein Huskies, Pivot Properties, RFSW Accountants, United Way “and you…”
Ultimately, Gaffney signed up to volunteer at the pantry on nights she doesn’t host her grandchildren.