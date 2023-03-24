An article on the front page of The Daily Register on March 22 tells of a woman charged with prostitution (“Prostitution charges lead to woman’s arrest”). Then, on page five, we read “Iowa doctor sued over alleged sexual exploitation of patient.”
But Trump allegedly got involved with a film actress, and his supporters want him excused for that, and for everything else he did.
It makes a big difference who you are in our justice system.
Also, as Steve Corbin’s column about book banning in our schools (“Book banning: a red flag behavior”) implied, such banning attempts are similar to Hitler’s Nazism. To only tell one side of an issue, or to suppress the truth, is to promote a lie.
Herman Lenz
Sumner