A two-vehicle accident last Friday in Bremer County involving a school-owned vehicle led to a juvenile receiving several charges.
According to a press release, at 8:10 a.m. Friday, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident with injuries at the intersection of Viking Ave. (V-56) and 132nd St. Further investigation by deputies determined that a Ram truck, operated by a 17-year-old, failed to obey a stop sign and was subsequently hit by a Chevy Suburban owned by the Sumner/Fredericksburg School District, driven by Stanley Koester of Sumner.
At the scene, the occupants of Koester’s vehicle, who were trapped, had to be extricated by the Sumner Fire Department, as both Eugene Knoploh and Virgil Erhardt of Sumner were taken to Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Neither Koester nor the 17-year-old juvenile were injured.
At the scene, however, the juvenile was subsequently charged with failure to obey a stop sign, violation of a restricted license, the press release stated, as he was later transported to the Bremer County Jail where he was charged with operating while under the influence of a controlled substance.
In responding to the incident, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, the Sumner Fire Department, and Tieskotter Collision Center and SEMS.