Photo courtesy the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office

A two-vehicle accident last Friday in Bremer County involving a school-owned vehicle led to a juvenile receiving several charges.

According to a press release, at 8:10 a.m. Friday, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident with injuries at the intersection of Viking Ave. (V-56) and 132nd St. Further investigation by deputies determined that a Ram truck, operated by a 17-year-old, failed to obey a stop sign and was subsequently hit by a Chevy Suburban owned by the Sumner/Fredericksburg School District, driven by Stanley Koester of Sumner.

