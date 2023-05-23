Two juveniles were taken into custody Sunday following a dizzying chase that wound its way through the city of Independence and over miles of newly-planted corn fields.
According to a press release, early Sunday morning, Independence Police attempted a traffic stop on a GMC pickup. The truck, however, “upon the officers activating their emergency red and blue lights… took off at a high rate of speed,” the release explained.
In the attempt to evade law enforcement, the pickup’s driver initially bypassed established roadways, as the fleeing vehicle “traveled through backyards of homes in the northeast part of the city and reached speeds of 80 miles an hour.” A pursuit followed, leading officers into what the release identified only as “the eastern part of Buchanan County,” where the truck continued its off-road rambling, traveling through “approximately 2 and a half miles of a freshly planted corn field,” authorities said.
Eventually, the truck reentered the roadway, heading back toward Independence, at which point stop sticks were implemented by police, which concluded the frantic and circuitous flight.
Once the vehicle was disabled, authorities took two juveniles into custody without incident, while a subsequent investigation determined that drugs were present in the pickup and the vehicle, itself, “was stolen.”
As a result of their actions, the two minors were charged with eluding – drugs, participating in a felony; second degree criminal mischief; possession of a controlled substance – marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as second-degree theft of a motor vehicle.
Following their capture, the juveniles were transported to the Central Iowa Detention Center in Eldora.
In making the arrests, the Independence Police Department was assisted by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Iowa Department of Juvenile Court Services.