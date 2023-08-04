May 10, 2002 – July 30, 2023
OELWEIN — Kaleb J. Guyer, 21, of Oelwein, died on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at his father’s home in Cresco.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein with Intern Pastor ChyAnne Slick officiating.
Visitation will be 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Interment will be in God’s Acres Cemetery in Clermont. Online obituary is at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Kaleb Joseph Guyer was born May 10, 2002, in La Crosse, Wisconsin, the son of Joseph John and Jamie Marie (Fitzgerald) Guyer. He attended Oelwein Community Schools in Oelwein.
Kaleb’s father preceded him in death. His mother Jamie and stepfather Steve Estling live in Oelwein. Kaleb has two children, Bailey Guyer and Joseph Guyer of Oelwein.