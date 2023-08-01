July 30, 2023
OELWEIN — Kaleb J. Guyer, 21, of Oelwein, died on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at his father’s home in Cresco.
Funeral services are pending with the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
