Sept. 12, 1958 —April 25, 2022
CLARENCE — Kandis “Kandy” Kay Reif, 63, of Clarence died Monday, April 25, 2022, at Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha. She was born Sept. 12, 1958 to Carl and Shirley (Holden) Thurn, Sr. Marriage: Dale Reif on Nov, 16, 2008.
Survivors: husband Dale; three children, Nikki Shannon, Maynard, Ryan (Tiffany) Bunting, Dundee, and Sara (Roger Maker) Davis, Strawberry Point; her stepchildren, Drew, Scotti (Kacie), Sara, and Marten (Sarah); nine grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; siblings, Carl (Connie), James (Belinda), David (Susan), LuAnn Hines; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 29, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester.
Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at Edgewood Bible Church, with interment in Edgewood Cemetery.
