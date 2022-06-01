Aug. 4, 1972 — May 30, 2022
Kara Kay Schmith, 49, of Oelwein, Iowa, died peacefully at her home on Monday evening, May 30, 2022, after a seven-year courageous battle with inflammatory breast cancer.
A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 4, at the Stanley Union Church in Stanley, Iowa, with Rev. Phil Rownd officiating.
Visitation will be 3:30-7 p.m. Friday, June 3, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Arlington, Iowa and for one hour before the service at the church Saturday.
A private family inurnment will be at a later date in Union Cemetery, Putnam Township, rural Aurora, Iowa.
Kara Kay James was born Aug. 4, 1972, in West Union, Iowa, the daughter of Greg and Artis (Burington) James. She graduated from Oelwein High School in 1990 and Wartburg College in Waverly. Kara later earned her master’s degree.
On June 18, 1994, she was united in marriage to Brad Allen Schmith at Stanley Union Church in Stanley. She was an elementary school teacher at Oelwein Community Schools. Kara always had a passion to reach the children that fell through the cracks or needed special attention. She enjoyed arts and crafts, running and fitness and participating in Run for Life.
Kara is survived by her husband Brad Schmith of Oelwein, son Benjamin Schmith of Independence, daughter Jenna Schmith of Oelwein, parents Greg and Artis James of Aurora, sister Angela (Mike) Amenta of Arroyo Grande, California, brothers Robert (Angie) James of Stanley and Jim (Joey) James of San Francisco, several aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Kara was preceded in death by her grandparents Glenn and Eleanor Burrington and Keith and Helen James, and an aunt, Frances Howe.
