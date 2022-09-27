Oelwein Sacred Heart High School Class of 1967 met Saturday, Sept. 24, at the home of Kathy McNamara Adams for their 55th class reunion.
Tables were appointed in the school colors of red and white.
Oelwein Sacred Heart High School Class of 1967 met Saturday, Sept. 24, at the home of Kathy McNamara Adams for their 55th class reunion.
Tables were appointed in the school colors of red and white.
Fifty four students began kindergarten in 1954 and 36 students graduated in 1967. Eight members are deceased.
Following lunch and hors d’oeuvres at noon, the class picture was taken. Deceased classmates Ken Kisner, John Looney, Linda Graff Heldt, Donna Rees, Tom Theobald, Tom McLeish, Jerry Gries and Mike Stiles were remembered. Eight red vases decorated in red and white ribbons honored deceased class members.
Class officers were President Janet Adams, Vice President Ruth Lau, Secretary Nancy Naslund and Treasurer Dan Barrer. Five priests serving and/or teaching in 1967 were Father Salz, Father O’Hara, Father Hess, Father Carpenter, and Father Kaufmann. Principal was Sister Mary Martina, although Sister Mary Pierre had been the principal 9th through 11th grade.
Following the reunion, members gathered at the Williams Center for the Arts program, “Broadway Live, Tonite!” at 7 p.m.
Attending were Janet Adams Wedemeier, Sumner; Dan Barrer, Richmond Heights, Ohio; Mark Cannon, Iowa City; John Heinle, Clive; Jim Jarchow, Dubuque; Kathy McNamara Adams, Oelwein; Jackie Morris Borman, Apple Valley, MN; Nancy Lamphier Naslund, Eden Prairie, MN; Maggie O’Brien Plachecki, Apple Valley, MN; Ruth O’Brien Lau, Oelwein; Shirley Schmitz Fettkether, Maynard; Susan Steffen Dehl, Cedar Rapids; John Stolka, Glen Burnie, MD.
Members of the graduating class were Janet Adams, Daniel Barrer, Sue Biver, Mark Cannon, Linda Graff, Jerry Gries, John Heinle, Mary Jo Hemesath, Jeanine Holthaus, Jim Jarchow, Ron Kane, Vonnie Kerns, Ken Kisner, Nancy Lamphier, John Looney, Bobbi Jo Mason, Tom McLeish, Kathy McNamara, Joann Meier, Jackie Morris, Linda Nichols, Margaret O’Brien, Ruth O’Brien, Donna Rees, Carol Roete, Shirley Schmitz, Joe Schneider, Paulette Smith, Susan Steffen, Jim Steger, Mike Stiles, John Stolka, Tom Theobald, Larry Valvoda, Mary Jo White, and Linda Wilson.
Committee included Ruth Lau, Nancy Naslund, Jackie Borman, Maggie Plachecki, Jan Wedemeier, and Kathy Adams, chairperson.
The next reunion is scheduled for 2027.
