Sacred Heart Class of 1967 55th reunion

Front row, from left; Margaret O’Brien Plachecki, Ruth O’Brien Lau, Shirley Schmitz Fettkether, Janet Adams Wedemeier. Standing from left: Dan Barrer, Mark Cannon, Nancy Lamphier Naslund, Susan Steffen Dehl, John Heinle, Jackie Morris Borman, John Stolka, Kathy McNamara Adams, Jim Jarchow.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Oelwein Sacred Heart High School Class of 1967 met Saturday, Sept. 24, at the home of Kathy McNamara Adams for their 55th class reunion.

Tables were appointed in the school colors of red and white.

