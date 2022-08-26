One person has put in a written request for appointment to fill the Fairbank mayoral vacancy until the next election.
“Jason Kayser supplied a letter to me and the council,” Clerk Brittany Fuller responded to a Daily Register request on Friday.
The late Mayor Mike Harter and Kayser ran against each other in last fall’s city elections, but they didn’t exactly oppose each other, Kayser writes in an Aug. 4 letter to the Council asking “for the honor of filling Mike’s term with your appointment.”
The City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 22 to appoint the successor to Harter, who died on July 18 in an automobile accident. The appointment date is slated for the next regular council meeting, Sept. 12, which falls within a 60-day window to act under Iowa law.
“Mike and I never really campaigned against each other,” Kayser writes. “We remained friends before, during and after the election.
“Mike knew I was knowledgeable and experienced in state and local government and consulted me occasionally on a number of issues. I supported many of the initiates that Mike and the council have embraced such as the Main Street Project, employee relations, increased recreation amenities, Music in the park, and of course the aquatic center. Prior to the previous election, he even encouraged me to run for council. He will be missed.
“However the business of the city does not stop,” Kayser writes, saying his experience, education and professional networks could benefit the city.
Kayser has a nearly-three-decade history of public service.
He has been active in the Fairbank Fire Department — now president of the Fire and EMS Association — and Knights of Columbus Immaculate Conception Chapter, both for 29 years; Fairbank Development Corp., 25 years; Fairbank Municipal Pool Board, 23 years — now president; Fairbank City Council, 12 years through December 2011; and Iowa Fire Marshals Association, 11 years to present.
He currently serves the Iowa State Fire Marshals Office as Northeast Iowa coordinator for the Juvenile Firesetter Intervention Program.
Specifically, for the Fire Department, he has held the ranks and duties of firefighter, emergency medical technician, training officer for both, captain and assistant fire chief of EMS.
In his three terms on City Council, Kayser served on the committees of Community Protection, Recreation and Culture (parks and library) and Administration. During that time, the council accomplished the projects of the new water tower, day care center, assisted living, aquatic center, and re-establishing the police department.
Although no longer on the council, he still attends meetings frequently in representing the pool board, fire department and EMS.
“I am also blessed to have a career that enables me flexibility to respond to city issues during business hours as well,” Kayser writes in the Aug. 4 letter.
He currently works remotely as a senior loss control specialist with Grinnell Mutual.
He has also served as campus fire marshal for University of Northern Iowa, EMT engineer and fire inspector for Waterloo Fire Rescue, Buchanan County Jail and the Jesup Police.
“I have no grand vision or lofty agenda, just a desire to serve and to help lead our city until the next election,” Kayser writes on Aug. 4.
“I have remained up to speed on the current city projects that are in the works or soon to be coming to fruition in the next year and half. We have a lot of great things going on I know I can help you and the city staff achieve the goals you have already set.”
Kayser holds an Executive Master of Public Administration from University of South Dakota, a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration with honors from Upper Iowa University with a fire science emphasis, and an associate’s degree in police science and emergency medical technician work from Hawkeye Community College.
A lifelong Fairbank resident, Kayser graduated from Waspie Valley High School and married Christy Blaylock of the rural Fairbank-Readlyn area. Their children are Maria, Melody and Max, their youngest, who graduated from Wapsie Valley in May.