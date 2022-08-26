Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

One person has put in a written request for appointment to fill the Fairbank mayoral vacancy until the next election.

“Jason Kayser supplied a letter to me and the council,” Clerk Brittany Fuller responded to a Daily Register request on Friday.

Tags

Trending Food Videos